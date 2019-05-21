Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Trump may discuss European energy security at G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 13:00 UTC+3

The US strongly opposes the construction of a new gas pipeline from Russia to Europe

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may discuss European energy security at the G20 summit in Japan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that no final agreement on a bilateral meeting had been reached yet.

"If such a meeting takes place… European energy security may certainly be touched upon," he said, when asked if Putin and Trump would discuss US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

Peskov pointed out that "there is yet no information whether Putin and Trump will discuss anything at all at the G20 summit in Japan because although an intent was announced publicly, no specific steps have been taken to arrange such a meeting."

Putin said earlier that Russia was ready to build dialogue with the United States. According to the Russian president, the G20 summit, scheduled to be held in Japan’s Osaka in late June, can provide an appropriate platform for that.

The US strongly opposes the construction of a new gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project and its European participants. The US authorities said earlier they planned to supply LNG to Europe.

