Pompeo’s visit to Russia opens door for dialogue on cybersecurity — president’s envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 20, 15:10 UTC+3

This matter is also on the agenda because of its topicality for all, Andrei Krutskikh said

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The recent visit to Russia by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo opens the door for dialogue between the two countries on issues of cybersecurity, Russian president’s special envoy for international cybersecurity cooperation Andrei Krutskikh said on Monday.

"After Pompeo’s visit and his talks with our foreign minister, the key conclusion that has been made is that prospects for the resumption of talks with Russia on all the basic and priority issues are now opening up. This said, this matter is also on the agenda because of its topicality for all," he said.

He did not say however when such dialogue could be launched and in which format it could be done. "I can assume that this topic will be discussed by experts, between corresponding agencies when it comes to that," he added.

