Two Syrian soldiers killed in shelling attacks by militants - reconciliation center

May 19, 22:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two Syrian servicemen were killed and seven more were wounded, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Ten settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates came under shelling by militants acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone, despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Syrian army. Two Syrian servicemen were killed and seven more were wounded, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said on Sunday.

"Despite the unilateral cessation of hostilities declared by the Syrian army in the Idlib de-escalation zone from 00:00 on May 18, illegal armed groups continue shelling. During the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Ruyesset Eskander (three times), Hamamiyat (twice), Ardash Dag, Jub al-Zarur, Nahshebba, Akch Baer, Ai al-Hammam, and Safsara in the Latakia governorate, Huaiz in the Hama governorate, and Zafar al-Kabir in the Idlib governorate. As a result of shelling, two Syrian servicemen were killed and seven more were wounded," he said.

He also said that the Syrian authorities continue work to amnesty people dodging military service, including refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. Thus, as of May 18, 2019, as many as 57,975 people were amnestied, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

