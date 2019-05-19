Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Differences on Venezuela have no impacts on Russia-Argentina relations - Russian MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 20:42 updated at: May 19, 20:57 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

According to Kislyak, the Argentinian side said during the meetings it would like "to give an impetus to the work on possible cooperation projects"

Share
1 pages in this article
Тhe first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Sergei Kislyak

Тhe first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Sergei Kislyak

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BUENOS AIRES, May 19. /TASS/. Discrepancies in Russia’s and Argentina’s positions on the situation in Venezuela do not impact bilateral contacts, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday after a visit to Argentina.

Sergei Kislyak, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, said that the situation in Venezuela had been discussed at his talks with Argentinian Prime Minister Marcos Penna, Secretary for Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo and foreign ministry officials. "We have quite mature relations to make it possible for us to speak calmly, openly and respectfully about matters we differ on, such as Venezuela," he said.

"We have serious differences in our views on this situation. But we also have areas were we have similar positions, for instance, resolute rejection of any options for a force solution to the problem by the Argentinians and commitment to dialogue," he noted.

According to Kislyak, the Argentinian side said during the meetings it would like "to give an impetus to the work on possible cooperation projects." "We did not discuss concrete projects, speaking rather about political moods, which I think are quite positive."

Brazil’s striving for closer relations with the United States is no obstacle to its cooperation with Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"After all, we are living in a multi-polar world. And if some additional special ties are developed between the Brazilian government and the United States, it in no way means that possibilities for normal cooperation with us are shrinking," Sergei Kislyak said.

According to Kislyak, relations between Russia and Brazil are now "in a stable state," "with no ups and downs."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Latvia claims Russian warship spotted near its border
2
Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems
3
Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan
4
Shipbuilders unlikely to deliver advanced submarine Kazan to Russian Navy in 2019 — source
5
Differences on Venezuela have no impacts on Russia-Argentina relations - Russian MP
6
Oil supplies to Poland via Druzhba pipeline to begin on May 20 - Russian energy minister
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT