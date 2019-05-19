Differences on Venezuela have no impacts on Russia-Argentina relations - Russian MP

BUENOS AIRES, May 19. /TASS/. Discrepancies in Russia’s and Argentina’s positions on the situation in Venezuela do not impact bilateral contacts, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday after a visit to Argentina.

Sergei Kislyak, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, said that the situation in Venezuela had been discussed at his talks with Argentinian Prime Minister Marcos Penna, Secretary for Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo and foreign ministry officials. "We have quite mature relations to make it possible for us to speak calmly, openly and respectfully about matters we differ on, such as Venezuela," he said.

"We have serious differences in our views on this situation. But we also have areas were we have similar positions, for instance, resolute rejection of any options for a force solution to the problem by the Argentinians and commitment to dialogue," he noted.

According to Kislyak, the Argentinian side said during the meetings it would like "to give an impetus to the work on possible cooperation projects." "We did not discuss concrete projects, speaking rather about political moods, which I think are quite positive."

Brazil’s striving for closer relations with the United States is no obstacle to its cooperation with Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"After all, we are living in a multi-polar world. And if some additional special ties are developed between the Brazilian government and the United States, it in no way means that possibilities for normal cooperation with us are shrinking," Sergei Kislyak said.

According to Kislyak, relations between Russia and Brazil are now "in a stable state," "with no ups and downs."