MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Far East Development Minister Alexei Kozlov plans to make a working visit to North Korea’s capital in the near future, he said in a video streamed on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Within the framework of tasks assigned to me - loads of work are ahead with Russian Railways, and the Transport, Finance and Economic Development Ministries - I am planning to visit Pyongyang soon," Kozlov said.