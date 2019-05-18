Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to respond to US’ sanctions against Terek unit - Russian foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 2:06 UTC+3

The ministry noted that these sanctions mean that Washington is seeking to reduce to nil the positive dynamics that emerged after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s talks in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia will take measures to respond to the United States’ sanctions against the Chechen special unit Terek of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Naturally, we will not leave these sanctions against Russian citizens unanswered. The US authorities must know that their confrontational conduct will bring no good," the ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that these sanctions mean that Washington is seeking to reduce to nil the positive dynamics that emerged after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s talks in Russia. "Two days after the US secretary of state’s visit to Russia, Washington has taken yet another hostile step. It looks like it is seeking to reduce to nil the positive atmosphere of the talks and demonstrate to itself its own anti-Russian drive," the ministry said.

Moreover, such actions by the US authorities make it impossible to bring relations with Russia out of the deadlock. "It is a profoundly erroneous and counterproductive policy that makes it impossible to bring the bilateral relations out of the dead end," it stressed.

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday complemented the so-called Magnitsky Act sanction list with the Chechen special rapid reaction unit Terek and five Russians, including the unit’s commander Abuzaid Vismuradov and four other persons - Gennady Karlov, Sergei Kossiyev, Ruslan Geremeyev and Yelena Trikulya.

The Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act was adopted by the US Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in December 2012. It envisages unilateral sanctions against Russian officials who from the United States’ point of view are responsible for human rights violations in their own country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
2
Russia to respond to US’ sanctions against Terek unit - Russian foreign ministry
3
Japanese opposition apologizes to Russian envoy for its MP proposing war over Kurils
4
Russia to supply Venezuelan army with over 16,000 field rations, says source
5
Russia to take reciprocal measures in response to new US sanctions
6
Erdogan guarantees implementation of contract for S-400 systems, says Russian speaker
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT