Russia interested in normalizing ties with US, says speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 19:55 UTC+3 ISTANBUL

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said it is premature to say that the vector of Russian-US relations is changing, adding that one must wait to see how things will go

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ISTANBUL, May 17./TASS/. Russia is interested in mending ties with the US, but it is still too early to say that the vector of these relations is changing, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists on Friday.

"We have always been saying, and the value of Russia’s foreign policy is in this, that we are interested in restarting a normal dialogue with the US, in coordinating the activity on those key regional international problems where it is impossible to find solutions without the participation of Russia and the US," the speaker said.

"We said that it is necessary to look for compromises, to remove differences. We are ready to continue the dialogue," Matviyenko said during her trip to Turkey.

However, it is premature to say that the vector of Russian-US relations is changing, she said, adding that one must wait to see how things will go. "The very fact of the arrival of the US secretary of state (Mike Pompeo to Sochi on May 14 - TASS) can be seen as a positive factor," she said.

"This means that the American side realizes the necessity of the dialogue. The conversation was good, constructive and substantial. It is good that this dialogue has been started," the senator stressed.

