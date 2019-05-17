Russia to participate in international proceedings initiated by Ukraine, says minister

ST. PETERSBURG, May 17. /TASS/. Russian representatives will participate in proceedings initiated by Ukraine and other countries against Russia in international arbitration tribunals, Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov said at a news briefing at the 9th St. Petersburg international legal forum on Friday.

"Russia will participate in the proceedings, which Ukraine and other countries have already initiated or are going to initiate against the Russian Federation in international arbitration tribunals. Russia continues to consider them as incompetent in this regard, i.e. they lack the competence for examining such disputes because we did not send our representatives to these panels earlier," Konovalov said.

A full-blown juridical war is being waged against Russia and far from always it is being conducted by honest methods, the justice minister stressed.

"And this requires, in our view, tougher response to these actions, including at earlier stages," he noted.

That is why, Russia has entered already now new arbitration proceedings and plans to continue doing so in the future, the justice minister said.