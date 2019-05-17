Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to participate in international proceedings initiated by Ukraine, says minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 19:02 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

A full-blown juridical war is being waged against Russia and far from always it is being conducted by honest methods, Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 17. /TASS/. Russian representatives will participate in proceedings initiated by Ukraine and other countries against Russia in international arbitration tribunals, Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov said at a news briefing at the 9th St. Petersburg international legal forum on Friday.

"Russia will participate in the proceedings, which Ukraine and other countries have already initiated or are going to initiate against the Russian Federation in international arbitration tribunals. Russia continues to consider them as incompetent in this regard, i.e. they lack the competence for examining such disputes because we did not send our representatives to these panels earlier," Konovalov said.

A full-blown juridical war is being waged against Russia and far from always it is being conducted by honest methods, the justice minister stressed.

"And this requires, in our view, tougher response to these actions, including at earlier stages," he noted.

That is why, Russia has entered already now new arbitration proceedings and plans to continue doing so in the future, the justice minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia interested in normalizing ties with US, says speaker
2
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
3
Militants preparing provocation with chemical weapons in Syria — reconciliation center
4
Nord Stream 2 operator cannot confirm reports about project’s launch in 2020
5
Council of Europe realized current status of Russia unacceptable, says Lavrov
6
Ukraine's foreign minister tenders his resignation
7
Russia has no plans to withdraw from Council of Europe, says Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT