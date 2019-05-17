Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Palestine working on possible Putin-Abbas meeting

May 17, 14:13 UTC+3 SOCHI

Palestinian President Abbas is planning a visit in Moscow July

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and the Palestinian side are working on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Dushanbe in June, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The sides are working on such a possibility," Putin’s spokesman said, replying to a question about whether agreement had been reached on a meeting of the head of the Russian state with Palestinian leader Abbas at a summit in Dushanbe.

As Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told journalists on Thursday, Palestinian President Abbas plans to come to Moscow for a visit in July. The diplomat also did not rule out that before his visit to Moscow, the Palestinian leader might meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia on June 15 in Dushanbe.

Topics
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
