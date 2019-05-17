Kremlin says response to new US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will take countermeasures in response to US sanctions against the Chechen special unit Terek of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) proceeding from the principle of "reciprocity" and its own national interests, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"One way or another, the principle of ‘reciprocity’ is to be observed. It will require certain countermeasures to such destructive steps," he said, when asked if Moscow would retaliate against Washington’s decision.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out "the principle of reciprocity will be observed first thing."

"The national interests will be observed in the first place. Everything will be done in conformity with national interests," Peskov added.

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday complemented the so-called Magnitsky Act sanction list with the Chechen special rapid reaction unit Terek and five Russians, including the unit’s commander Abuzaid Vismuradov and four other persons - Gennady Karlov, Sergei Kossiyev, Ruslan Geremeyev and Yelena Trikulya.

The Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act was adopted by the US Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in December 2012. It envisages unilateral sanctions against Russian officials who from the United States’ point of view are responsible for human rights violations in their own country.