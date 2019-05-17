Kremlin: Russia will remain in PACE only on equal conditions with other members

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to cooperate with PACE only on equal conditions with its other members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"Russia’s position has been absolutely exhaustive and clear, it is consistent: Russia is interested in the work of PACE, interested in the Council of Europe, however, this interest can be realized in practice only on a completely equal basis, when Russia, the Russian delegation can participate in the work of all mechanisms exercising its full and equal rights," Peskov said. "Otherwise, there is hardly any use in talking of cooperation."