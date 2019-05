DUSHANBE, May 17./TASS/. Russia will announce new anti-terrorist initiatives at the upcoming G20 summit, work on them is underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS on Friday.

"They [initiatives] are being prepared at the moment, I am not yet ready to say exactly what kind of initiatives these will be, we still have a month-and-a-half before the G20 [summit]," the diplomat added.