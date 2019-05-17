Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to meet with Polish foreign minister in Helsinki on May 17 — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 0:34 UTC+3 HELSINKI

The foreign ministers of Russia and Poland last held talks in 2014

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

HELSINKI, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz on May 17 in Helsinki on the sidelines of the session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Thursday.

"Such a meeting is planned," the source said.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Poland last held talks in 2014.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that in Helsinki, Lavrov will also meet with Council of Europe's Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations Russian Foreign Ministry
Companies
Council of Europe
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
