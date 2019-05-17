Russian embassy in US ready to organize briefing on arms control for US congressmen

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has said that it is ready to organize a briefing for US lawmakers on issues of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The statement came as a response to the criticism voiced by US Senator Robert Menendez of Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson’s speech at a Senate committee hearing. "'You’ll have to ask Russia', is a pretty incredible response from a Senior State Department official about the Trump Administration’s views on Russia’s nuclear capabilities. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee needs answers so we can make informed policy decisions," Menendez wrote on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Senator Menendez, we are ready to organize a background briefing on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, Disarmament, INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty and New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty] for the US senators, congresswomen, congressmen, staffers. Russia and the US have special responsibility for strategic stability and security," the Russian embassy wrote on its official Twitter account.