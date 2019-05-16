Lavrov to meet CE Secretary-General, top German diplomat in Helsinki May 16-17

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with Council of Europe (CE) Secretary-General Thorbjorn Jagland and his German counterpart Heiko Maas on the sidelines of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers annual session in Helsinki on May 16-17, the Russian Foreign Ministry's commentary issued on Thursday reads.

"On the sidelines of the session, Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Council of Europe Secretary-General Thorbjorn Jagland, Belgian Foreign Affairs, Trade Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Minister Didier Reynders and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

As Sergey Lavrov reported on May 15, experts devised a draft solution to resolve the issue of the relations between Russia and the Council of Europe’s structures for the ministerial session. The meeting in Helsinki marks 70th anniversary of the organization, the main topic of the agenda is ‘Ready for Future Challenges - Reinforcing the Council of Europe’.