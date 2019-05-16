Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to attend Thursday plenary meeting of All-Russia People’s Front media forum -Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 1:31 UTC+3

The media forum kick started in Sochi on May 14, bringing together about 500 participants

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend on Thursday a plenary meeting of the 6th media forum of independent regional and local media ‘Truth and Justice’ organized by the All-Russia People’s Front, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, he is planning," he said when asked by TASS about the president's participation in the event.

The media forum kick started in Sochi on May 14, bringing together about 500 participants. The plenary meeting is expected to sum up its work on May 16. Among the key issues of the current forum are the implementation of national projects and protection of journalists’ rights. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the forum’s work involved master classes, discussions and clubs. In particular, there were clubs on printed media, new media and digitalization in Russia.

The first media forum of All-Russian People’s Front was held in 2014. Four forums took place in St. Petersburg, while the fifth was held in Kaliningrad.

