Russia’s friendly tone in talks with US doesn’t mean desire to compromise, says Lavrov

SOCHI, May 15. /TASS/. Politeness and amiability in the negotiations with the United States representatives do not mean that Russia is willing to give up its positions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, commenting on the Tuesday’s contacts with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"If we are polite, this absolutely does not imply that we will make compromises that contradict Russian national interests," the Minister said. Lavrov underlined that politeness and pliability "are two different notions." "You should always be polite, and we are polite people," he said.

"We talk on any topics coming from the idea that it’s important to talk and hear each other. And, by the way, we always hear others, while they don’t always do the same," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.