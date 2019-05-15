Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's intelligence chief seeks restart of cooperation with US intelligence services

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 15:06 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin met with Michael Pompeo in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 14

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 15. /TASS/. At talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said he wanted to see restart of contacts between the intelligence agencies of the two countries and a higher level of cooperation between them.

"In a very brief ‘on the go’ conversation after the main talks with Mr. Pompeo, I expressed my impressions and a wish that we restart contacts and cooperation at a higher level," Naryshkon told journalists on Wednesday when asked whether cooperation between the intelligence agencies had been discussed at their talks on Tuesday.

"Against the background of a growing political conflict inside the US and with the arrival of [CIA’s new chief] Gina Haspel, it’s not that these contacts have stopped - we continue exchanging time-sensitive information, especially on fight against international terrorism - but they have decreased somehow," Naryshkin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Michael Pompeo in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 14. Taking part in the talks were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin.

It was Pompeo’s first visit to Russia as US Secretary of State.

