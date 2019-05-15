Kremlin hopes incoming Ukrainian administration will comply with Minsk deal

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is hoping that the incoming Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will choose the path of implementing the Minsk Agreements following his inauguration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that the new Ukrainian administration’s approaches will possibly feature new aspects that will bring us closer to fulfilling the Minsk Accords," he said in response to a request to comment on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on Russia to reach out to the new Ukrainian leadership.

Peskov pointed out that Pompeo himself did not address such a call to Putin during their meeting on Tuesday and recalled that "there is a very serious internal Ukrainian problem in the country’s southeast." "Russia is one of the guarantors of the Minsk Accords, which should be implemented," he stressed. "There are number of steps that Kiev should take, they are clear, written in black and white and signed," Peskov pointed out.