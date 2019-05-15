Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin hopes incoming Ukrainian administration will comply with Minsk deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 13:37 UTC+3

There is a very serious internal Ukrainian problem in the country’s southeast, the Kremlin spokesman noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is hoping that the incoming Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will choose the path of implementing the Minsk Agreements following his inauguration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky is ready to discuss new conditions for Ukraine and Russia’s coexistence

"We hope that the new Ukrainian administration’s approaches will possibly feature new aspects that will bring us closer to fulfilling the Minsk Accords," he said in response to a request to comment on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on Russia to reach out to the new Ukrainian leadership.

Peskov pointed out that Pompeo himself did not address such a call to Putin during their meeting on Tuesday and recalled that "there is a very serious internal Ukrainian problem in the country’s southeast." "Russia is one of the guarantors of the Minsk Accords, which should be implemented," he stressed. "There are number of steps that Kiev should take, they are clear, written in black and white and signed," Peskov pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
6
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
7
Putin: Imprudent for Iran to quit nuke deal, since Tehran would be accused of its collapse
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT