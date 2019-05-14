Putin may discuss with Pompeo possible Russia-US summit in Osaka, Kremlin says

SOCHI, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Sochi on Tuesday a possible summit with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan’s Osaka, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Maybe, I don’t know yet," Peskov said when asked if this issue could be discussed at this meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer if Russia planned to suggest holding this summit, recalling that Trump had earlier cancelled such talks.

On Monday, the US leader announced his plans to meet with Putin in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is due in late June. The Kremlin spokesman said the presidential administration took into account this statement, like it had done earlier. According to Peskov, Washington has not officially put forward this initiative for Moscow, and therefore there is no talk about any agreements and preparations for the summit now. "Now there is no any understanding about the summit between the two presidents," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia and the US could reach a new stage in their relations only at the high-level meetings.