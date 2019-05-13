Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin receives no requests for Putin-Trump meeting at G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 13, 20:06 UTC+3

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov commented on a Kommersant article claiming that the US had requested a bilateral summit at the G20 meeting in Osaka, scheduled for June 28-29.

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any requests from Washington concerning a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States at the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"No, we didn’t receive anything," he said, commenting on a Kommersant article claiming that the US had requested a bilateral summit at the G20 meeting in Japan’s Osaka, scheduled to take place on June 28-29.

Putin and Trump held their only full-fledged talks in the Finnish capital of Helsinki in July 2018. Apart from that, the two leaders held brief meetings at international forums in 2017 and 2018. However, Trump cancelled a meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires in 2018 following an incident involving Ukrainian navy ships in the Kerch Strait, though the two leaders did hold a brief conversation on the event’s sidelines.

On May 3, the Russian and US presidents held a telephone conversation that lasted almost an hour and a half. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, paying particular attention to economic cooperation, and confirmed their mutual intention to boost dialogue in various areas, including strategic stability. Putin and Trump also exchanged views on the situations on the Korean Peninsula, in Ukraine and Venezuela.

