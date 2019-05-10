Putin invited to Japanese emperor’s enthronement in October - embassy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with other heads of state and government, has been invited to attend the formal ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s accession to throne in October 2019, Japan’s embassy in Moscow told reporters on Friday.

"Japan has sent an invitation for the enthronement ceremony to president as head of the Russian Federation," the embassy’s spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the invitations are sent to heads of state and government, but apparently, countries will decide who attends the ceremony.