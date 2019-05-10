Russia-Japan group on legal issues of economic activity on Kurils to meet on May 20

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian-Japanese working group on legal issues of joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after talks with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"In the near future, we start dialogue to negotiate legal issues for carrying out joint economic activity. The working group, which has been purposefully set up to consider legal issues in that field of cooperation, will meet in Moscow on May 20," he said. "On May 21, again in Moscow, there will be a meeting of another working group that will be working out [visa]-free travel regulation for residents of the Sakhalin Region and Hokkaido Prefecture".