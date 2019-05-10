Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia views deployment of US missile defense in Japan as threat - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have once more focused our attention on some steps of Washington’s", minister said

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow views as a threat the deployment of the US’ global ballistic missile defense system in Japan and the American strengthened military presence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

"We have once more focused our attention on some steps of Washington’s. Among them are the deployment of global missile defense units in Japan, its increasing military presence in the region and other actions in the disarmament and arms control fields, where the United States is smashing all the current agreements. We view these steps as a threat to our country," Lavrov said.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
