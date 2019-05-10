Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Next Russia-Japan ‘two-plus-two’ meeting to be held in Tokyo on May 30 - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 10, 14:32 UTC+3

he previous ‘two-plus-two’ meeting was held in Moscow on July 31, 2018

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The next ‘two-plus-two’ meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan will take place in Tokyo on May 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday.

"We are pleased to note that there is a solid foundation for boosting our dialogue. The [Russian] president and the [Japanese] prime minister have held five meetings in the past year," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

"We have considered the schedule for future meetings at the high and highest level. The ‘two-plus-two’ meetings between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers are held on a regular basis. The next meeting will take place in Tokyo on May 30," Lavrov said.

The previous ‘two-plus-two’ meeting was held in Moscow on July 31, 2018. The two countries’ foreign and defense ministers discussed ways to boost defense cooperation and cooperation concerning denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as Syria’s humanitarian issues and ways to launch joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands.

