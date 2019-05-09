Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow urges foreign partners not to scale back purchases of energy carriers from Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 09, 21:52 UTC+3

Moscow firmly disapproves of new US sanctions placed on the Iranian metallurgical sector, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow has urged its foreign partners not to curtail cooperation with Tehran, in particular, not to stop buying energy carriers, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Thursday.

"We call on everyone not to scale back economic ties, including purchases of Iranian products, primarily energy carriers," the Russian foreign ministry said. The ministry stressed that Moscow will be cooperating with Tehran in remodifying the Fordow nuclear facility and constructing the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP). "We are set to go ahead with work converting the former Fordow uranium enrichment plant to the facility producing stable isotopes as well as with the Bushehr NPP construction," the ministry said.

Moscow firmly disapproves of new US sanctions placed on the Iranian metallurgical sector, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Thursday.

"We insist that Washington halt any action hampering other states’ cooperation with Iran in the financial, economic, political and other fields. Nevertheless, we observe how Washington is carrying on with its previous policy," the ministry said. "The United States has just imposed a new package of sanctions on Iran’s metallurgical sector. We firmly condemn this step".

The Ministry also said that Moscow firmly condemns Washington’s new package of sanctions placed on Iranian metals and called for holding meeting of Joint Commission on Iran nuclear deal.

"We call on everyone not to scale back economic ties, including purchases of Iranian products, primarily energy carriers," the Russian foreign ministry said.

First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
