Putin discusses situation with Iran nuclear deal with Russia’s Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 09, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iran will resume work to enrich uranium and upgrade the Arak reactor, if the parties to the deal fail to honor their commitments

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in the wake of Tehran’s decision to suspend some of its commitments under the document, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In the substantive part of the meeting, the situation around the JCPOA on Iran was discussed," Peskov said.

"The meeting also touched upon the escalation of tension in the Middle East," Peskov added.

The meeting’s participants also "exchanged their opinions on some essential issues of the internal Russian agenda," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would suspend compliance with its obligations under two JCPOA clauses for 60 days. Iran will resume work to enrich uranium and upgrade the Arak reactor, if the parties to the deal fail to honor their commitments.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

