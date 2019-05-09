Putin congratulates Israeli leadership with 71st independence anniversary

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the 71st anniversary of proclaiming the Independence of the State of Israel, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

"Symbolically, this year the national holiday of your country coincides with the Day of the Great Victory, which freed the world from the fascist plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination," the Russian leader stressed in a telegram sent to the Israeli leadership.

Putin highly praised the friendly nature of bilateral relations, saying he was confident that the countries would further develop their dialogue, constructive cooperation in various areas and partnership interaction in solving essential international issues.

The Russian president confirmed the intention to continue taking all efforts for achieving a fair and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East that would ensure security and the prosperous development of Israel, all the countries and peoples of the region.