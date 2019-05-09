Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Israeli leadership with 71st independence anniversary

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 09, 10:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin highly praised the friendly nature of bilateral relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the 71st anniversary of proclaiming the Independence of the State of Israel, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

Read also
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin refutes media reports on Putin getting some plan from Israel on Syrian settlement

"Symbolically, this year the national holiday of your country coincides with the Day of the Great Victory, which freed the world from the fascist plague and saved the Jewish people from extermination," the Russian leader stressed in a telegram sent to the Israeli leadership.

Putin highly praised the friendly nature of bilateral relations, saying he was confident that the countries would further develop their dialogue, constructive cooperation in various areas and partnership interaction in solving essential international issues.

The Russian president confirmed the intention to continue taking all efforts for achieving a fair and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East that would ensure security and the prosperous development of Israel, all the countries and peoples of the region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential
2
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
3
Russia cancels air parade in Moscow on Victory Day over bad weather — source
4
Kremlin says no Putin-Trump meeting planned at G20 summit in Japan
5
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
6
Key facts about Victory Day Parades in Moscow’s Red Square
7
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT