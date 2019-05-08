Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Japanese top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on May 10

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 17:31 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the talks will be devoted to the issue of the peace treaty

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese colleague Taro Kono will hold the third round of peace treaty talks on May 10 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"On May 10, the third round of Russian-Japanese talks at the ministerial level on the issue of the peace treaty will be held," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that the sides would continue to discuss the ways of implementing the agreements signed by Russian and Japanese leaders on facilitating dialogue on this issue based on the Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration of 1956. "Besides, the ministers will exchange opinions on current issues on the regional and global agenda, including the fight against new challenges and threats, the cooperation on the international arena and the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region," she noted.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
