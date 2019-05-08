Moscow carefully studying Tehran’s message on nuke deal, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is carefully studying Iran’s message on the suspension of part of Tehran’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday opening talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We have to discuss the unacceptable situation around the JCPOA, the situation, which has evolved because of the United States’ irresponsible behavior, which abandoned its commitments enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolution," he said. "We appreciate Iran’s commitment to the agreements that have been reached and the UN Security Council resolution, which was reiterated in Tehran’s statement today."

"Today, we received the corresponding message to the Russian leadership and are studying it carefully. Of course, this meeting provides an opportunity to receive your assessments, additional explanations straight from the horse’s mouth, which is very valuable," Lavrov stressed.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, today’s negotiations also make it possible for the parties to have a look at "how trade, economic, humanitarian and other ties are developing in accordance with the agreements reached by the presidents" of Russia and Iran.

"We will exchange views on the developments in Syria, our cooperation as part of the coordination efforts, which are being implemented within the Astana framework," he noted.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. Anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on purchasing oil, were reinstated in November.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would suspend compliance with its obligations under two JCPOA clauses for 60 days. Iran will resume work to enrich uranium and upgrade the Arak reactor, if the parties to the deal fail to honor their commitments.