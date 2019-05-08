Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 13:14 UTC+3

Peskov added that it is too early to talk about potential sanctions against Iran due to the decision taken by Tehran

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Iran’s decision to suspend some of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal is caused by rash steps taken by Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian lawmaker calls Iran’s suspension of some JCPOA commitments ‘diplomatic demarche’

"President Putin has repeatedly talked about the consequences of rash steps in relation to Iran, that is, the decision taken by Washington," he said. "We see that these consequences are starting to ensue."

"The situation is serious, it is clearly provoked by previous decisions [of Washington]," Peskov continued. "Putin had said that ill-conceived subjective decisions lead to unjustified pressure on Iran and provoke further undesirable steps, which we are witnessing now."

Peskov reminded that Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed Moscow’s commitments to the JCPOA, highlighting the importance and indispensability of this deal.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow would maintain contacts with its JCPOA partners in order to save the deal. "It goes without saying that Russian diplomats will continue to discuss this topic [the JCPOA] with their partners, including (their) European partners, in order to maintain the agreement’s viability," he stressed.

Peskov added that it is too early to talk about potential sanctions against Iran due to the decision taken by Tehran. "Right now, we just need to assess the situation properly and exchange the positions on this matter," he said. "We need to analyze this situation and to establish contacts along the lines of foreign ministries," Peskov stated.

The Kremlin official added that Putin does not plan to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is currently on a visit to Moscow.

JCPOA situation

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would partially suspend its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The issue at hand is two clauses of the deal concerning the suspension of the sales of Iran’s enriched uranium and heavy water. Rouhani added that other parties had 60 days to honor their commitments concerning the banking area and on oil trade issues.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. Anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on purchasing oil, were reinstated in November.

Under Washington’s pressure, Tehran was disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system, which hindered financial relations between Iranian businesses and their foreign partners.

In January 2019, Berlin, London and Paris said in response they would set up a special payment mechanism with Iran, which would enable them to keep doing business with Tehran bypassing US sanctions. To do so, the three countries created a company called Instex, but the mechanism has not been put into practice to date.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Only Russia and China remain compliant with nuclear deal, Iranian top diplomat says
2
Russian upgraded Su-25 attack aircraft to get sighting system with artificial intelligence
3
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
4
Iran’s move on JCPOA triggered by Washington’s rash policy, says Kremlin
5
Russia's top diplomat comments on Iran’s nuclear deal
6
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
7
Moscow carefully studying Tehran’s message on nuke deal, says Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT