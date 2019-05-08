Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign minister to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on May 8

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 4:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran "will exchange opinions on key topics on the international and regional agenda"

Share
1 pages in this article
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday. They will discuss the issue of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and other global threats, including the crises in Venezuela and Syria.

Read also

Western pressure won’t hinder Russian-Iranian cooperation, senator assures

"The sides will exchange opinions on key topics on the international and regional agenda, including Syrian settlement, the situation around the Caspian Sea, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, JCPOA, Venezuela," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "They plan to discuss the current condition of multifaceted ties between Russia and Iran, as well as concrete steps to further develop cooperation," the foreign ministry added.

Moscow supports Tehran's balanced approach on JCPOA, the ministry noted. "Russia does not recognize illegal sanctions imposed unilaterally by the US on Iran and everybody who deals with Tehran. Such method of unfair competition on global markets, including the energy market, is used by Americans despite the fact that IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] regularly confirms the exclusively peaceful character of Iran's nuclear program," the foreign ministry stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that cooperation with Iran is an important factor for ensuring Russia's national interests, strengthening stability in Transcaucasia and Central Asia, as well as in the Middle East. The positions of the two countries on many issues are similar.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations Russian Foreign Ministry
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems
2
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
3
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6
4
Ukraine should brace for fuel shortages following Russia's oil export ban — analyst
5
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
6
Venezuelan government to take Caracas airports under personal control
7
Russian state arms exporter signs contracts for $5.2 billion in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT