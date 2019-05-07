Putin to have overloaded work schedule next week, spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to have an overloaded work schedule during the week starting on May 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The work schedule for the week starting on Monday is very heavy, even overloaded, from the standpoint of geography and content," he said. In particular, Peskov did not rule out that on May 14, Putin would receive US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, expected to arrive in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

When speaking about the president’s plans for the coming days, Peskov said that Putin would work on May 8, while as for May 9, he would participate in several ceremonial events. According to tradition, on this day the Russian president addresses the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square and hosts a reception for war veterans at the Kremlin.

"We don’t rule out some sporting events will take place on Friday," the Russian presidential spokesman added without giving any details.

A Night Hockey League (NHL) gala match is scheduled to be held on May 10. A thing to note is that Putin participated in NHL games earlier.