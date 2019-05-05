Russia-US relations must become prerequisite of world peace again - Nebenzya

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. Russian-US relations must become a pre-requisite of world stability again, for it was precisely this type of cooperation that made the allied victory in World War II possible, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, told a crowd of participants in the Immortal Regiment procession in front of the World War II memorial in New York’s Battery Park.

The memorial was the final point of a procession by more than 2,000, including World War II veterans. Nebenzya made an address after a choir performed the national anthems of Russia and the United States.

"As we stood here listening to both anthems, it occurred to me that our countries have never been at war with each other. We’ve always been allies," Nebenzya said. "And we are obliged to do our utmost to ensure the relations between the two countries should become again a pre-requisite of world stability: the kind of relations that we achieved in those days of peace to let the world heave a sigh of relief."

"The victory in what was our Great Patriotic War is built in our genotype and our DNA. It is inerasable," Nebenzya said. "Immortal Regiment is a wonderful happening and it gives an unforgettable feeling. The people have gathered here at the call of their heart. Everybody here has a very personal story to tell about that war, a story associated with the veterans whose portraits they carry. We march together side by side and we see the unbreakable bonds connecting generations."

"Thank you for letting me participate in today’s procession," Nebenzya told the marchers. "I’m very glad so many people have come to remember our fathers, mothers, grandpas and grandmas."

For the first time the Immortal Regiment marches took place in the United States in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian Youth of America. The first ones, held in three cities - New York, St. Francisco (California) and Atlanta (Georgia) - gathered several hundred. Last year about 8,000 took part across the US.