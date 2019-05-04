Militants in Syria create strike force in south of Idlib zone - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Groups of militants in the south of the de-escalation zone Idlib led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (former Jabhat al-Nusra outlawed in Russia) are creating a strike force and their attack on Hama is not ruled out, the chief of Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Major-General Viktor Kupchishin told the media on Saturday.

"According to information available at this point groups of militants under the command of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have been building up strength near Latamna and Kafer-Zaita in the south of the de-escalation zone Idlib over the past few days. It should not be ruled out that they are creating a strike force with the aim of mounting an offensive against Hama," Kupchishin said.