Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants in Syria create strike force in south of Idlib zone - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 22:32 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Groups of militants in the south of the de-escalation zone Idlib led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (former Jabhat al-Nusra outlawed in Russia) are creating a strike force and their attack on Hama is not ruled out, the chief of Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Major-General Viktor Kupchishin told the media on Saturday.

"According to information available at this point groups of militants under the command of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have been building up strength near Latamna and Kafer-Zaita in the south of the de-escalation zone Idlib over the past few days. It should not be ruled out that they are creating a strike force with the aim of mounting an offensive against Hama," Kupchishin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Venezuelan diplomats to discuss efforts towards political dialogue in Venezuela
2
Russian senator points to political implications of North Korean missile launches
3
Trumps says relations with Russia have tremendous potential
4
Criminal proceedings initiated over murder of father of MMA fighter Yunusilau
5
Sweden wants normal relations with Russia - prime minister
6
Dragon spacecraft put into orbit - SpaceX
7
Iran nuclear deal aimed at boosting cooperation with Tehran, Russian envoy says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT