Lavrov to hold talks with Venezuela’s top diplomat May 5

May 04, 14:03 UTC+3

The talks will be held in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Moscow on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Saturday.

"The talks between the top Russian and Venezuelan diplomats will be held in Moscow on Sunday, May 5," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, a group of Venezuelan military sided with opposition leader Juan Guaido, after which large-scale anti-government protests resumed in the country. Hundreds were injured during the protests and clashes with law enforcers, four people have died. According to non-governmental organizations, at least 240 protesters have been detained.

The situation in Venezuela is expected to top the agenda of Lavrov’s negotiations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Finland on May 6-7.

First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
