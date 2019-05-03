Russia calls on international community to end ‘anti-Cuban blockade’ by the US

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to put an end to the anti-Cuban blockade in relation to Washington activating Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, the ministry said in a statement published on Friday.

"We call on all responsible forces to protect the UN Charter and international law in order to put a joint end to the anti-Cuban blockade," the message states.

"Through the devaluation of democratic principles and rejection of international legal norms, the US neglects the values it promotes, creating obstacles for all countries leading a separate policy and refusing to follow Washington’s directions," the ministry added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that as of May 2, US nationals can sue for damages over private property seized during the Cuban revolution, which has become possible due to the full implementation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, a bill passed by former US President Bill Clinton in 1996. This is the first time that a US administration has authorized the implementation of this controversial article.