Lavrov discusses Uzbek president’s visit to Russia - foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The visit to Tashkent has shown a high level of trust-based Russian-Uzbek dialogue", the Russian Foreign Ministry informed

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the preparations for the visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia in 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Friday. Lavrov is currently on a working visit to Uzbekistan.

"The visit to Tashkent (Uzbekistan’s capital - TASS) has shown a high level of trust-based Russian-Uzbek dialogue and has helped define priority tasks on preparing the visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan [Shavkat] Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation this year. Russia has confirmed its active position on the platform of international cooperation in the sphere of combating drug trafficking in the interest of Central Asian states and the whole Eurasian area," the message states.

The ministry added that the agreements signed on the outcomes of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan in October 2018 had been a key point of the discussion. The Russian top diplomat also discussed the preparations for the first session of Russian-Uzbek joint governmental commission.

