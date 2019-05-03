Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia favors drug-free world, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 10:51 UTC+3 TASHKENT

"The eradication of narcotic evil and related human suffering will make a substantial contribution to ensuring individual freedom and protecting human dignity," he stressed

TASHKENT, May 3. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of creating a drug-free world based on strict and full compliance with the conventions on narcotic drugs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ministerial meeting of the parties to the Memorandum of Understanding on Sub-Regional Drug Control Cooperation on Friday.

"Russia is firmly committed to building a drug-free world," he stressed. "The eradication of narcotic evil and related human suffering will make a substantial contribution to ensuring individual freedom and protecting human dignity. I am confident that the results of today’s meeting will contribute to that in every possible way."

"Together with the majority of the UN member-countries, we are convinced that it is necessary to strictly comply with the conventions [on narcotic drugs] in their entirety," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov recalled that Moscow had reaffirmed its stance at the 62nd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, which was held in March 2019, and thanked the memorandum partners for harmonious work at the session, including for "agreeing on its important final declaration.".

