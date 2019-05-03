Normandy format meeting should be discussed after Zelensky’s inauguration - Karasin

TASHKENT, May 3. /TASS/. It will be possible to discuss a new Normandy format meeting after the Ukrainian president-elect assumes office, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Friday.

"We need to wait for the inauguration and then think about a Normandy format meeting in practical terms, because, as you know, it was held at various levels, that is, at the expert level, at the ministerial level and at the top level. The most important thing is not a meeting itself. The most important thing is the results, which should be achieved during this first meeting in new conditions. We are thinking about that," Karasin said.

Ukraine’s President-elect Vladimir Zelensky earlier said he was ready for Normandy format negotiations but mentioned no potential dates. When he was a presidential candidate, Zelensky called for expanding the Normandy format. President Pyotr Poroshenko who lost the election said that the talks were to be held within a few weeks after the vote.

The date for Zelensky’s inauguration has not been set yet. The results of Ukraine’s presidential election were published in the official newspaper Uriadovy Kurier (Government’s Courier) on Friday. Now a 30-day period, during which the president-elect is to take office, has begun.