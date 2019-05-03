Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Decision to replace ambassador does not mean crisis in Russia-Belarus relations - Karasin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 10:15 UTC+3

"Various incidents occur in diplomatic practice," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

TASHKENT, May 3. /TASS/. The appointment of Russia’s new ambassador to Belarus does not indicate any crisis in relations between the two countries, which continue to be partners and allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told reporters on Friday.

"I am dead against interpreting all that as a kind of crisis. That’s an ordinary move. Various incidents occur in diplomatic practice," he said.

"Relations between Belarus and Russia have a strategic partnership nature, these are allied [relations]," Karasin stressed.

He added that Moscow and Minsk were working to deepen integration within the Union State. "We need to be optimistic about the future relations between Russia and Belarus," he concluded.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Dmitry Mezentsev as Russia’s new Ambassador to Belarus. He also relieved Mikhail Babich of his duties of Russian Ambassador to Belarus.

