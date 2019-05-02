Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Meeting between Lavrov, US secretary of state in early May is possible - foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 02, 19:53 updated at: May 02, 20:23 UTC+3

"We do not rule out the possibility of such a meeting," the Information and Press Department said

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Moscow does not rule out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo may meet in Finland in early May, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department told TASS on Thursday.

"We do not rule out the possibility of such a meeting," the Information and Press Department said in response to a request for comment on the statement made by a representative for the US Department of State that Lavrov and Pompeo may meet in Finland on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting on May 6-7.

A representative for the US Department of State said during a telephone briefing earlier on Thursday that as both Pompeo and Lavrov are going to Rovaniemi in Finland to attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting, they may meet on the sidelines of this event. The negotiations may focus on the situation in Venezuela, in particular, the diplomat said.

