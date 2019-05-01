Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants attacked Hmeymim airbase and Syrian forces in Latakia 12 times in April

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 23:14 UTC+3

All of them were repelled, Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides reported

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Militants have tried to attack Russia’s Hmeymim airbase and positions of the Syrian army in the Latakia Governorate with the use of drones and multiple-launch rocket systems 12 times since early April, and all attacks were defeated. Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Viktor Kupchishin said about it at a briefing on Wednesday.

"There are ongoing attempts to attack the Hmeymim airbase and positions of the Syrian government forces in the Latakia Governorate by the illegal armed gangs staying in the Idlib de-escalation zone with multiple-launch rocket systems and unmanned aerial vehicles," Kupchishin said.

Eight out of 12 attacks were carried out with the use of drones, he said. "All the attacks were repelled; the base’s facilities were not damaged. Twelve unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed when repelling the attacks," the major general added.

The area from which the militants made the attacks was already identified, Kupchishin said. "According to available information, the attacks on the Hmeymim airbase were carried out from the communities of Qalaat Al Madiq and Bab al-Taqa," he said.

Syrian militants repeatedly attacked Russian military installations with drones. A heavy attack on the Hmeymim airbase and Russian Navy’s supply base in Tartus was carried out on January 6, 2018. The Russian military successfully defeated the attack. The Defense Ministry highlighted that the technologies used by the militants could be received only from a developed country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
2
Putin simplifies Russian citizenship process for certain groups of Ukrainians
3
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
4
Militants attacked Hmeymim airbase and Syrian forces in Latakia 12 times in April
5
US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat
6
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
7
Georgia’s opposition threatens to impeach president over refusal to host US military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT