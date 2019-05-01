Militants attacked Hmeymim airbase and Syrian forces in Latakia 12 times in April

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Militants have tried to attack Russia’s Hmeymim airbase and positions of the Syrian army in the Latakia Governorate with the use of drones and multiple-launch rocket systems 12 times since early April, and all attacks were defeated. Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Viktor Kupchishin said about it at a briefing on Wednesday.

"There are ongoing attempts to attack the Hmeymim airbase and positions of the Syrian government forces in the Latakia Governorate by the illegal armed gangs staying in the Idlib de-escalation zone with multiple-launch rocket systems and unmanned aerial vehicles," Kupchishin said.

Eight out of 12 attacks were carried out with the use of drones, he said. "All the attacks were repelled; the base’s facilities were not damaged. Twelve unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed when repelling the attacks," the major general added.

The area from which the militants made the attacks was already identified, Kupchishin said. "According to available information, the attacks on the Hmeymim airbase were carried out from the communities of Qalaat Al Madiq and Bab al-Taqa," he said.

Syrian militants repeatedly attacked Russian military installations with drones. A heavy attack on the Hmeymim airbase and Russian Navy’s supply base in Tartus was carried out on January 6, 2018. The Russian military successfully defeated the attack. The Defense Ministry highlighted that the technologies used by the militants could be received only from a developed country.