Lavrov, US secretary of state discuss situation in Rukban and Al-Hawl camps - ministry

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for the urgent displacement of refugees from the Rukban and Al-Hawl camps to their permanent places of residence in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, according to a report released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian aspects of the situation in Syria were also discussed during the conversation, in particular the situation in the Rukban and Al-Hawl camps for displaced persons. Lavrov called for the urgent displacement of refugees to permanent places of residence, for the purpose of which the Syrian government had created all the necessary conditions," the ministry reported.

The telephone conversation was held at the American side’s initiative.

Russia repeatedly called for solving the problem of the Rukban and Al-Hawl camps, which are seeing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.