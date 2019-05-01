US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The US’ actions against Venezuela are directed at demoralizing the citizens of this country through aggressive rhetoric, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on TV channel Rossiya-24 live on Wednesday.

"We see that the life of the Venezuelan people is deteriorating, in particular and chiefly because of the US' actions," she said. "It is not soft power, of course. Soft power is carrying out seminars, symposiums, using of culture and science".

"This is aggressive rhetoric, this is direct intimidation, blackmailing and threats," Zakharova stressed. "During the past months there have been direct addresses to the Venezuelan people and the wish to sow panic, fear and the sense of a great anxiety and treachery in order demoralize the Venezuelans.".