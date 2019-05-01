Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US is trying to sow confusion and fear in Venezuela to demoralize its citizens - diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 20:45 UTC+3

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the life of the Venezuelan people is deteriorating, in particular and chiefly because of the US actions

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The US’ actions against Venezuela are directed at demoralizing the citizens of this country through aggressive rhetoric, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on TV channel Rossiya-24 live on Wednesday.

"We see that the life of the Venezuelan people is deteriorating, in particular and chiefly because of the US' actions," she said. "It is not soft power, of course. Soft power is carrying out seminars, symposiums, using of culture and science".

"This is aggressive rhetoric, this is direct intimidation, blackmailing and threats," Zakharova stressed. "During the past months there have been direct addresses to the Venezuelan people and the wish to sow panic, fear and the sense of a great anxiety and treachery in order demoralize the Venezuelans.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov in conversation with Pompeo blames US for support for attempted coup in Venezuela
2
Georgia’s opposition threatens to impeach president over refusal to host US military base
3
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
4
Over 100,000 take part in May 1 demonstration in Moscow - police
5
Moscow could make top-3 of global startup ranking by 2023 - expert
6
Lavrov castigates Pompeo’s flimsy allegations about Russian ‘meddling’ in US elections
7
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT