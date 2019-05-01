Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Growing Russian-Japanese cooperation meets bilateral interests, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president wished the Japanese emperor good health, prosperity and successful years-long rule for the benefit of Japanese citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram congratulating new Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his inauguration, the Kremlin website said on Wednesday.

"In recent years, relations between our countries have been significantly developing. Moscow and Tokyo hold a constructive political dialogue, cooperating in solving topical issues of regional and global agenda. I’m sure that further boosting of Russian-Japanese cooperation in various areas meets core interests of our peoples and is in the framework of strengthening international stability and security," the telegram says.

The Russian president wished the Japanese emperor good health, prosperity and successful years-long rule for the benefit of Japanese citizens.

Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito officially became the country’s new emperor on Wednesday. In accordance with the law on his father Akihito’s abdication, this took place at 00:00 Tokyo time on May 1. At the same time, Japan has welcomed the first year of the era of Reiwa, or "beautiful harmony", which marks the rule of every new emperor.

On Tuesday, official events in honor of his father, 85-year-old Akihito, were held in Tokyo. On his abdication, Akihito received the title of honorable emperor. Akihito announced his wish to step down back in 2016 due to his old age. Under Japan’s law, the monarch rules for life, but the parliament passed a law making a one-off exception for Akihito.

Naruhito, 59, is the first Japanese emperor born after Japan’s capitulation in the Second World War. He graduated from Tokyo’s prestigious Gakushuin University and the University of Oxford. Naruhito’s wife, 55-year-old Masako, the daughter of a famous Japanese diplomat, is a graduate of Harvard and the University of Tokyo and a career diplomat. The imperial couple has one daughter Aiko, born in 2001.

Companies
A Just Russia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
