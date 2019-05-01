First Vice-Chairman of Russia’s State Duma arrives in Cuba on official visit

HAVANA, May 1. /TASS/. A parliamentary delegation led by First Vice-Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Ivan Melnikov flew on an official visit to Havana on Tuesday, representative of the Russian Embassy in Cuba Zaurbek Makayev told TASS.

"The Vice-Chairman has arrived today with an official visit. Ivan Melnikov is scheduled to participate in Labor Day events. He will also give Raul Castro the Lenin Prize," Makayev noted. According to the diplomatic mission, during the visit, which will last until May 5, the delegation will meet with Cuban parliamentarians.

In October last year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov came to Havana. He was a co-chairman at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The working sections were headed by representatives of the ministries of trade, energy, economic development and investment, agriculture, education, and health in both countries.