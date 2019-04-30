Prisoners-of-war exchange helps establish trust in conflict areas — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia stands for exchanging prisoners-of-war (POWs) under the ‘all for all’ formula for establishing trust in conflict areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"In all situations, we always stand for the all-embracing humanitarian solution of such situations, the exchange of remains, the exchange of prisoners-of-war, persons held in custody, using the ‘all-for-all’ principle," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

"And we believe that this will contribute to establishing the atmosphere of trust in conflict areas, be it the Middle East or Nagorno-Karabakh or south-east Ukraine," Lavrov said.

This principle is also stipulated in the Minsk accords on settling the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s top diplomat said. "We continue actively supporting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which stand for its full implementation without any exemptions," Lavrov pointed out.

"Unfortunately, the current Ukrainian authorities are trying in every possible way to depart from this principle," Russia’s top diplomat said.