Kremlin reveals why foreign leaders will not be attending this year’s Victory Day Parade

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 30, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Foreign leaders are usually invited to attend jubilee events, Peskov said

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Regarding this year’s annual occasion, the 74th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, foreign leaders are invited to jubilee Victory Day parades on May 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, explaining why no high-ranking foreign guests are expected to attend the event.

Read also

Over 130 weapon systems to roll through Red Square during Victory Parade

"This is not a unique situation. There were no special invitations last year either," he said. "Foreign leaders are usually invited to attend jubilee events."

Peskov noted that "next year we will celebrate a very important anniversary."

"It will be a special year indeed. However, this year there is no such milestone anniversary, and given that this is the routine that has been in place, we therefore do not invite the heads of state to attend ordinary annual holidays," he concluded.

