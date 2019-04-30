Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat, Fatah representative discuss Palestine-Israel settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 30, 2:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Azzam Al-Ahmad, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member and Fatah Movement Central Committee member

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Bogdanov and Azzam Al-Ahmad, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member and Fatah Movement Central Committee member, discussed on Monday prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow, Riyadh share approaches to Palestine-Israel conflict — Lavrov

The foreign ministry said Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal had also participated in the talks. The parties "exchanged opinions on prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement in light of decisions of the Arab League summit in Tunis on March 31 and an extraordinary session of the Arab Foreign Ministers Council in Cairo on April 21," the ministry added.

"Russia confirmed its fundamental stance towards an early settlement of the Palestinian problem on the well-known international legal basis envisaging the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the boundaries of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, living with the Israeli in peace and security," the ministry said.

Bogdanov, who is also presidential special envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and the Palestinian side also touched upon "certain key aspects of traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian relations, including maintaining an active political dialogue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT